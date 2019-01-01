Elmohamady: Aston Villa going all out to win second leg against West Brom

The Villains hold a first-leg advantage but the Egypt international believes they are not going to sit back at the Hawthorns

are heading to the Hawthorns for victory despite defeating West Bromwich Albion in the first leg, according to Ahmed Elmohamady.

Dean Smith's side defeated the Baggies 2-1 in the semi-final of the Championship play-off at Villa Park on Saturday.

They play the reverse fixture away on Tuesday, hoping to get through for a spot in the final of the play-offs.

"We played well on Saturday, particularly in the second half to come back,” Elmohamady told the club's website.

"We moved the ball quicker and got in their final third.



"We'll go there and play our game as we do at every away ground.



"We have to go there with confidence and try and win the match."

Elmohamady has played 39 league games, scoring twice for Villa this season.

On the international scene, his nation is hosting the 2019 .

They are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .