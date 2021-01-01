Elizabeth Addo: How Portia Boakye convinced me to sign for Djurgardens

The Ghanaian captain has revealed how her compatriot played a pivotal role in her decision to sign for the Swedish outfit

Elizabeth Addo has revealed a chat with Portia Boakye that convinced her to sign for Djurgardens from North Carolina Courage.

The Black Queens captain joined the Swedish club on a six-month deal with an option of a one-year extension, having parted ways with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) outfit in April.

The 27-year-old had initially enjoyed regular playing time at Swedish outfit Kvarnsvedens, where she starred by scoring seven goals in 29 Damallsvenskan appearances before moving to China.

On completing her transfer formalities to the Swedish club, Addo has now revealed it was easy for her to accept the offer from Djurgardens especially after she spoke with Boakye.

"She's [Boakye] been amazing. Helped me a lot. There is not really much to say more than that," Addo told Swedish tabloid Sportbladet.

"She said a lot about the team. Very positive things. That it is a very good team. That she thrives very well here and that there are very good vibes. You could say I was convinced by her, haha."

On her arrival in Sweden a few weeks ago, the Ghana international was initially forced into insolation before competing for her routine medicals and paperwork at the Swedish capital-based club.

Addo has since commenced training with her new teammates and is eager to contribute to the success of her new team, beginning against local rivals AIK in Sunday's Stockholm derby.

"It was about the Covid-19 situation that made it take a long time. It took almost two weeks, but regardless, I'm here now," she said.

"I'm ready [for the match against AIK]. A derby is always important. Because we all want to win, especially a derby. All we want is to win the match," she concluded.

After a 2-1 loss at Kristianstad, Pierre Fondin's side eyes a return to winning ways and will count on the African quartet of Addo, Boakye, Alexandra Takounda and Linda Molthalo to pip AIK.