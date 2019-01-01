Elite League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab beat Pune City to win title

The Minerva Punjab colts scored twice in second half to clinch the Elite League 2018-19 championship…

After winning the U-13 and U-15 youth league titles last season, Minerva Punjab have now won the U-18 Elite League by beating FC Pune City 2-0 in the final on Friday.

Star attacker Makan Winkle Chothe scored the opening goal of the match in the 59th minute. Thoiba Singh then doubled the lead in the 67th minute to seal a memorable win for the club.

Both teams took a safety-first approach in the first half and did not take many risks. After a goalless first half, Minerva went all guns blazing in the second half. Makan Chothe put his team in the lead with a beautiful flick over the Pune City goalkeeper Rewang Dorjee Lepcha.

Sanjoy Kumar Dey’s boys continued to press the opponent even after scoring first and soon doubled the lead. Thoiba Singh netted the winning goal of the match with a world-class 35-yard free-kick. The two goals were enough to see off Minerva clinching the title.

Minerva Punjab have become the only club in India to win all the youth level national titles as well as the senior I-League title last season.

Minerva Punjab XI: Irungbam Parithoi Meetei, Rv. Hormipam, Taranpreet Singh, Thingnam Radhakanta Singh, Luntinmang Haokip, Md. Shahjahan, Makan Winkle Chothe, Saksham Shukla, Denzil Kharshandi, Moirangthem Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas

Pune City XI: N Nikhil Prabhu, Amritpal Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Nonglei Lelsemba Meetei, F.malsawmtluanga , Laldawngkima, Bawi Rou Sang, Kishan Singh, Sachin, Mark Zothanpuia, Rewang Dorjee Lepcha