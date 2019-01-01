El Hadji Diouf: I have all the ingredients to help Senegal win Afcon tournament

The ex-Liverpool and Leeds United forward feels he holds the keys to Senegal winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Former Senegal striker El Hadji Diouf says he is the solution if Senegal wants to win the Afcon tournament.

The 38-year-old was recently quoted as saying that he is not interested in coaching but he still asserts that Senegal football needs him.

His last active involvement in football was as a player for Malaysian side Sabah FC during the 2014/2015 season and was also once invited by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to assist in the training of the Teranga Lions on part time basis.

Without specifically mentioning the role he would perform to help the Senegal win Afcon, Diouf feels Senegalese football authorities should turn to him in their quest for glory.

“Whether you win or not, my opinion is always asked for. In Senegalese football, no one can do without me,” Diouf was quoted as saying by WiwSport.

“Soon we (him and Senegal football authorities) will be around a table to see how to work together and find the solution.”

Diouf has also emerged as the fiercest critic of his former Senegal captain Cisse especially after the early exit from the 2018 Fifa World Cup. But he feels his relationship with Cisse has been mended now.

“In truth, there was some tension between us (Aliou Cissé and him) and it could not be avoided,” Diouf said.

Article continues below

“But fortunately it is Aliou Cissé and me, we say what we think. Now it's much better. We told each other the truth and moved on. None of us has anything against the other. I want him to succeed and I know it's mutual.”

Senegal are one of the favourites to win this year’s Afcon and have already qualified for the finals to be held in Egypt in June.

Cisse’s contract demands that he helps Senegal win this year’s tournament.