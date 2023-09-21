Eintracht Frankfurt vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Frankfurt and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will kick off their Europa Conference League group stages with an extremely difficult trip to Germany to face 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt are competing in Europe for the third straight season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League group stage with a 3-1 aggregate playoff win against Levski Sofia.

The hosts are perhaps not as strong as they were over the past two seasons, having lost the likes of Randal Kolo Muani, Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstorm, and Djibril Sow, with Dino Toppmoller having replaced Oliver Glasner as head coach. However, they are still an extremely strong team in the third-tier of European football and are favourites to go the whole hog.

Dino Toppmoller’s men have had a somewhat inconsistent start in the Bundesliga and have collected just six points after four league games. This competition should provide them with a welcome distraction, and they will fancy themselves to do some damage on Thursday at home to Aberdeen, who are second from bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after finishing third last season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frankfurt vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The Europa Conference League encounter between Frankfurt and Aberdeen will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Kick-off is at 5.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Frankfurt vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Frankfurt team news

Frankfurt will welcome Kristijan Jakic back after the midfielder was concussed in their UECL qualifier against Levski. Lucas Alario returned to the squad for their friendly with Wehen during the international break but was nowhere to be seen in the 1-1 draw against FC Cologne last time out. Mehdi Loune remains out with an ACL injury. Mario Gotze is 31 years old now and almost a decade on from his winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final, but the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund attacker still has plenty of star potency and will be keen to add to his only goal scored this season.

Frankfurt possible XI: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Smolčić; Buta, Larsson, Skhiri, Max; Gotze, Ebimbe, Ngankam.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trapp, Grahl, Dos Santos Defenders: Tuta, Koch, Smolcic, Pacho, Nkounkou , Buta, Max, Hasebe Midfielders: Larsson, Skhiri, Aaronson Forwards: Ngankam , Ebimbe, Gotze, Marmoush , Chaibi , Petter Hauge

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen will be without the services of attacker Shayden Morris, who is facing up to three months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring issue against Hibernian earlier this month.

Head coach Barry Robson has also confirmed on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is out of action with an ankle injury.

North Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski is the team's leading goal-scorer across all competitions this season with five, and the 24-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field for the visitors.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Gartenmann, Rubežić, Jensen; Devlin, Shinnie, McGrath, McGarry; Clarkson; Duk, Miovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan Defenders: Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, Devlin, McGarry, MacDonald , Polvara , MacKenzie , Gueye Midfielders: Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Duncan , Barron Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Hayes, Sokler

Head-to-Head Record

These clubs have met before in the 1979-80 UEFA Cup and after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, Eintracht defeated Alex Ferguson's Dons 1-0 in West Germany in the second-leg clash.

