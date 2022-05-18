Eintracht Frankfurt's Rode suffers head injury in Europa League final against Rangers

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The bloodied midfielder required a bandage after the incident on Wednesday

Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode suffered a head injury early in the first half of the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday.

Rode went down bloodied following contact with John Lundstram's high boot.

He received a head bandage and new kit as play paused momentarily after the incident.

What happened?

Lundstram got away with his challenge on Rode, as the Rangers player avoided a booking for his high attempted control on the ball.

