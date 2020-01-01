Egypt's Ezzeldin Bahader makes scoring debut at age 75

The septuagenarian is aiming to become the oldest footballer on earth after playing a full game in the Egyptian third tier on Saturday

's Ezzeldin Bahader is on course to become the oldest professional footballer after scoring a goal on his professional debut for October 6 on Saturday.

Bahader, a father of four with six grandchildren, joined October 6 in January and played the entire 90 minutes as his side settled for a 1-1 draw against Genius in a third division match.

Despite playing with an injury, the 75-year-old scored his team's only goal from the penalty spot as they share the spoils in the league encounter.

According to reports, Bahader needs to play one more full game in his bid to beat Isreal’s Isaac Hayik, who presently holds the record of the oldest footballer in the world at the age of 73 years and 95 days, and etch his name in the Guinness World Records.

"I became the oldest professional footballer scoring a goal in an official game," Bahader was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"This is something that was achieved in the last minute of the game that I thought I wouldn't achieve.

"I was injured and all what I hoped for was to continue for the full 90 minutes and play the next game."