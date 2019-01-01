Egypt defender Karim Hafez joins Kasımpasa on loan

After terminating his contract with the Fatih Terim Stadium outfit the 22-year-old has signed a temporary deal with the Apaches

Egypt defender Karim Hafez has joined Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpasa on loan from Wadi Degla.

The youngster was snapped up by Istanbul Basaksehir on a season-long loan move last summer with an option to make the deal permanent.

However, after failing to secure sufficient playing time with the side, making only four Cup appearances, he decided to terminate the contract.

Article continues below

Hafez then completed a temporary move to the ‎Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium outfit on the transfer deadline day.

Hafez will link up with compatriot Trezeguet, Tunisia defender Syam Ben Youssef, Guinea’s Bengali-Fode Koita and Nigeria’s Atto Abbas.