Eelco Schattorie: Kerala Blasters used to play long balls, a few players have never been coached!

Eelco Schattorie was happy with the performance of his team against Mumbai City...

head coach Eelco Schattorie has hit out at comparisons between his current team and the squad last season under David James.

The Yellow Army played out a 1-1 draw against at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, their third stalemate of the season. Raphael Messi Bouli's opener was cancelled out by Amine Chermiti to keep Schattorie's team winless in their last six games. Blasters are eighth on the table with six points.

Last season, David James' team had gotten off to a similar start and had seven points after seven rounds of games. However, the Dutch head coach doesn't believe in such comparisons.

"Last year, they had a coach (David James) who played long balls. I have players in my team who have never been coached. I have a team that is in transition," he reasoned, after the draw against Mumbai City.

He lauded the performances of his players against a first-choice Mumbai City lineup. "They worked really well but in the end you miss certain elements in the game. If you miss certain elements, it becomes difficult. In the second half, I told them to keep playing the same way.

"I don't blame my players because they are young. I am happy with a point, in the circumstances, without (key) players. Mumbai were only dangerous a few times from the counter. Overall, a point with the young boys is okay for me," Schattorie said.

The former coach added that Blasters are missing a midfielder in the mould of Paulo Machado who can create chances to score.

"You need 1-2 players in the team, like Machado. Cido (Cidoncha) is a player for the wings or behind the striker. He has to play deep now. We played with 3 foreigners, had two-three young boys, we did pretty well. It's a very good performance."

Blasters once again conceded late in the game after having taken the lead. Messi's celebrations lasted just two minutes as Mumbai City equalised at the other end, taking advantage of a confused defence. Schattorie defended his players and pointed out that they are conceding goals because of a lack of maturity,

"My defence is fine, we controlled most of the things. It is about maturity. If last game, my goalkeeper catches the ball, stays on the ground, kills the game, we wouldn't have lost. When you have young players, it is a process. You can criticise me when I have a full team and then I lose games," he signed off.