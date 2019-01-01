Eddie Nketiah's Leeds United held by Derby County

The Whites were denied all three points by a late goal from the visiting team

failed to bag maximum points on their turf as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with at Elland Road in the Championship.

Eddie Nketiah started from the bench again having scored the opening goal in the Whites 2-0 win at Barnsley last weekend.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute, but it came courtesy of Derby’s Max Lowe putting the ball into his own net.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men had the chance to forge ahead, but Mateusz Klich – who scored from the penalty spot last time out, failed to convert this time.

It looked like Leeds would hang on for a slim victory, until Chris Martin equalised for the visitors in injury time.

Article continues below

Nketiah was introduced in the 79th minute for Patrick Bamford, and within the 11 minutes he featured, the 20-year old made six passes, with an accuracy of 66.7%, also making seven touches.

79' Elland Road rises to applaud Patrick Bamford as he leaves the field, before "Eddie, Eddie, Eddie" resonates around the stadium. 1-0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 21, 2019

The Anglo-Ghanaian – on loan from , is yet to start a match in the English second-tier this term but has played five times off the bench, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

With Leeds not participating in the League Cup third round coming up in midweek, having crashed out in the previous round on penalties to , their next game is an away Championship tie at Charlton Athletic next Saturday.