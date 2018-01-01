I-League 2018-19 Kolkata Derby - Debutant foreigners to steal the show?

Talents from abroad often crack under the pressure of their maiden taste of the near century-old rivalry...

All derbies come with tremendous emotion and sentiment of the local people attached to them. In the case of the Kolkata derby, it’s no different.

Any overseas player taking part in the famed derby has a chance to endear himself to the faithful by turning in a decisive performance in what is perceived as their biggest game of the season.

Lately, many foreign players who have made their Kolkata derby debut have excelled.

As recently as last season, Yuta Kinowaki, who not only made his derby debut, but his debut for Mohun Bagan as well in the first leg of the colossal encounter stood out as a stallion in midfield. The Green and Maroons won the game by the slightest of margins and it was the Japanese midfielder who kept the game ticking.





In the reverse leg earlier this calendar year, another Bagan derby debutant in Akram Moghrabi played alongside striker Aser Dipanda, who scored a brace in a 2-0 win. The Lebanese forward assisted once and kept the East Bengal backline on its toes the entire ninety minutes, helping Bagan complete the I-League double over the Red and Golds.

While this would be the first I-League derby this season, these two sides have already played out a 2-2 draw earlier this season in the regional Calcutta Football League. Fresh off the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Johnny Acosta slotted in at centre back for East Bengal. After an initial falter where he was at fault for Pintu Mahata’s goal, the Costa Rican redeemed himself with a goal at the other end.

Even looking back into the past, Penn Orji’s superlative display in the 2010 Federation Cup final in Cuttack ensured the trophy went into East Bengal’s cabinet with R Vashum scoring the only goal of the match.

Another East Bengal recruit made his way into ‘Bangal’ hearts instantly was Korean playmaker Dong-Hyun Do when a first-half brace helped them thump Mohun Bagan 4-0 in a 2015 Calcutta Football League game.





Looking forward to Sunday, it is again the East Bengal camp that will have two derby debutants waiting on the wings. Defender Borja Gomez and winger Jaime Colado. Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda could have been the third name to the list but he misses out owing to an injury.

Gomez, who learnt his trade at Real Madrid’s La Fabrica started the season brightly but his performances have been a reflection of the team of late, not to mention the three successive defeats. The 30-year-old will have his hands full keeping Dipanda and Henry Kisseka at bay as he now partners up with India international Salam Ranjan Singh.

On the other hand, seemingly a baby-faced assassin, Colado put pen to paper this past week for East Bengal. Brought on as a replacement for the now departed Mahmoud Al Amna, the Spanish winger is an unknown commodity but has been highly spoken about in the Spanish U23 circles.

For Mohun Bagan, Omar Elhusseiny will also make his derby debut. The Egyptian enforcer will hope to play some part if not make a start. The 32-year-old has UEFA Champions League experience as he turned out for Estonian side Levadia Tallinn in the qualifying rounds.

Come 16 December, it remains to be seen if these three names shine or get bogged down by the pressure surrounding the near century-old rivalry.