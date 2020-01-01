East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: The first Kolkata derby in the ISL and a statistical overview

With the records starting afresh in the Indian Super League, Goal takes a look at some of the past numbers...

Friday's clash between new (ISL) entrants and at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, is set to be the first Kolkata derby in the current top-flight of Indian football.

This is the first time the derby is set to take place in Goa as the league is played in a single venue, behind closed doors and with all teams restricted to their own bio-secure bubbles, owing to the the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Let's take a look at (10) more statistics:

1 - Robin Singh is the only Indian to have scored a brace in the derby in this decade, achieving the feat thrice in the 2010-11 season - , Calcutta Football League (CFL) and Md. Platinum Jubilee Cup.

2 - Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) have an inferior head-to-head record against their arch-rivals in most major tournaments. The Scissors Cup and the Bordoloi Trophy are the two notable exceptions.

4 - Highest number of goals scored by a single player, when Edeh Chidi put four goals past East Bengal in an 2009-10 I-League match. The Nigerian is also the first and only foreigner to score a hat-trick in the fixture.

5 - The biggest margin victory of 5-0 is held by East Bengal in the 1975 IFA Shield final, where the scoreline could have been 6-0 if not for Shyam Thapa missing from the spot in the 11th minute.

16 - East Bengal won 16 of the 44 derbies in the I-League. This is excluding the 3-0 win awarded on account of Mohun Bagan's walkover in the match on 9 December 2012. This was after violence erupted at the stadium following a red card to Mohun Bagan's Odafa Okolie at a time the Mariners were trailing by a goal.

17 - Having netted 17 derby goals while donning the green and maroon jersey, Jose Ramirez Barreto holds the record for the most number of goals scored by a player for a single team in the Kolkata derby.

19 - Bhaichung Bhutia scored the most number of goals in this fixture - 13 for East Bengal (also making him the highest Indian goalscorer for a single team) and six in his second stint as a Mohun Bagan player. He is also the only Indian to score a hat-trick, in East Bengal's 4-1 win in the 1997 IFA Shield semi-finals.

23 - Indians have scored 23 of the 54 goals scored in the I-League derbies.

129 - Out of the 371 derbies - 353 of them in competitive matches - East Bengal have won 129 (127 competitive), with Mohun Bagan emerging victorious 120 (111 competitive) times. On 122 (115 competitive) occasions, the fixture ended in a draw.

313 - The number of goals scored by Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derbies.

320 - The number of goals scored by East Bengal in the Kolkata derbies.

1,31,000 - Although by no means accurate, it's the all-time highest attendance ever recorded at the derby, on 13 July 1997 in the IFA Shield.