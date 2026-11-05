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Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 6 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Rudolf Harbig Stadion

Dynamo Dresden host Greuther Fürth at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden in a Bundesliga 2 clash, with both sides chasing important league points.

After a run of mixed results, Dresden are under pressure. Thomas Stamm's side most recently lost 2-1 to Hannover 96, having previously taken a lift from a 2-0 cup win over Schalke 04.

Greuther Fürth arrive with mixed feelings, too. Heiko Vogel's side most recently beat Holstein Kiel 1-0, but had previously suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Osnabrück.

In 18th, Dresden urgently need points to avoid losing touch. Fürth are ninth and looking to close the gap on the top half of the table.

With different aims for the season, the two traditional clubs meet in Dresden. Here's where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Dynamo Dresden and Greuther Fürth?

Across their last five competitive matches, Dynamo Dresden have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. SGD most recently lost 2-1 to Hannover 96 in the league, after beating Schalke 04 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Dresden scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

Greuther Fürth have one win, one defeat and three further defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Holstein Kiel 1-0, having previously suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Osnabrück. Fürth scored four goals and conceded nine in that period.

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: line-ups

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: form

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: head-to-head record

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: the tables