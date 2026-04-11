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Dynamo Dresden: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel or platform is showing SGD’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

Dynamo Dresden
2. Bundesliga

Traditions-rich Dynamo Dresden is competing in this season’s 2. Bundesliga. SPOX tells you where to catch SGD’s matches live on TV and online via livestream.

Dynamo Dresden is one of Germany’s most historic clubs. After exiting the DFB-Pokal, the side remains in action in the 2. Bundesliga this term.

Here you can find out where Dynamo Dresden’s matches are being shown live on TV and via livestream.

Here’s a quick guide to watching Dynamo Dresden live on TV and via livestream.

Watch Dynamo Dresden in the 2. Bundesliga live on TV and via livestream

Two TV channels have the broadcast rights for the 2. Bundesliga this season. Sky shows every match—including Dynamo Dresden’s—live and in full on TV, and you can also stream the coverage on WOW or in the SkyGO app.

New Sky subscribers canalso access the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and more for €24.99 per month.

Dynamo Dresden v 1. FC Kaiserslautern - Second Bundesliga Playoffs Leg TwoGetty Images

2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden crest
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
Bochum crest
Bochum
BOC

This season, 2. Bundesliga matches will again be shown live on free-to-air TV. RTL or NITRO will broadcast the Saturday-evening top game in full, with additional selected fixtures available as a second-screen option. All these commercial broadcasts can also be streamed on the subscription service RTL+.

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For Dynamo Dresden matches and every other fixture, all broadcast details are listed below: Which channel or platform is showing/streaming SGD’s games live? SPOX also provides an extensive live ticker.

SPOX also follows selected 2. Bundesliga matches with detailed live tickers, all accessible via the homepage.  

Dynamo Dresden – broadcast details: Who shows SGD’s matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile

Founded12 April 1953 
3rd Division championship title2
State Cup wins3
GDR Championship title8
GDR Cup wins7
Record appearancesHans-Uwe Pilz (322 appearances)
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