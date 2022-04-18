Dyche sacking has 'ripped the heart' from Burnley, says Crouch

Peter Crouch, who brought the curtain down on his career at Burnley, says the decision to sack Sean Dyche has “ripped the heart” out of a side that is still sweating on its Premier League status in 2021-22.

The Clarets have, with seven games left to take in this season, parted company with a manager who was the longest-serving in the English top-flight and one that had led them to two previous promotions.

Many have questioned why action has been taken now, with Dyche delivering on his remit for the best part of 10 years, and Crouch is of the opinion that those at Turf Moor may live to regret a hasty call in the dugout.

Why did Burnley sack Sean Dyche?

Burnley are running out of time in which to steer a course to safety, as they sit three points adrift of 17th-placed Everton while also playing a game more, but ex-Clarets striker Crouch has told the Daily Mail: “I worked with Sean Dyche for the final six months of my career and was in shock at Burnley’s decision to sack him late last week.

“The heart is being ripped out of that club, with Ian Woan, Billy Mercer and Steve Stone all leaving too. These are good people.

Sean Dyche has been sacked by Burnley after ten years with the club ❌



He was the Premier League's longest serving manager 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hXgGvlHgJe — GOAL (@goal) April 15, 2022

“They could have come straight back up with Sean. Who else would you rather have in charge in the Championship? It doesn’t make any sense.

“He’s barely had any money over the last 10 years — the sum total is akin to the finance some rivals spend in one transfer window alone.

“To have what he has achieved disregarded makes me worry about the decision-making process at Turf Moor. I feared for Burnley when ALK Capital took over the club last year and the moves they have made since confirm that.”

Who do Burnley have left to play in 2021-22?

Whoever is drafted in to replace Dyche, with Mike Jackson currently in caretaker charge, is going to have to make an immediate impact.

Article continues below

Burnley will, after seeing Ashley Westwood suffer a horror injury in a 1-1 draw at West Ham last time out, be back in action on Thursday when playing host to Southampton.

They have further home games to come against Wolves and Aston Villa, while trips out on the road will take them to Watford, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Further reading