Dybala a doubt for Juventus' Champions League clash with Chelsea after limping off in tears against Sampdoria

The Argentina international scored the opener in the Bianconeri's latest Serie A fixture before picking up a muscle injury

Paulo Dybala is likely to be a doubt for Juventus' Champions League clash with Chelsea after limping off in tears with an injury against Sampdoria.

Dybala started as captain in Juve's latest Serie A fixture and put them 1-0 up at the Allianz Stadium with a brilliantly struck half volley in the 10th minute.

Unfortunately for the Argentina international, he had to be substituted a short while later after picking up an apparent muscle injury, which leaves Massimiliano Allegri sweating on his fitness ahead of his side's return Champions League action in midweek.

What happened to Paul Dybala?

Dybala was leading Juve's press in the 20th minute of the game as he closed down a Sampdoria defender with an outstretched leg to try and prevent a long-field pass.

The 27-year-old landed awkwardly on his front foot and was ultimately unable to continue, with several of his teammates coming over to console him before he made his way down the tunnel.

A sad sight to see as goalscorer Paulo Dybala is forced off through injury... 😔 pic.twitter.com/ldsl7dr2FK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2021

How long will Paulo Dybala be out for?

Dybala will be assessed by Juve's medical staff when the squad returns to their Contessa training ground on Monday, at which point they will be able to gauge the severity of the injury.

Supporters will hope that the issue is nothing serious, but the Argentina international could be absent when the Bianconeri play host to Chelsea on September 29.

Allegri may also be without Dybala when Juve travel to Torino for their next Serie A outing on October 2.

10' Paulo Dybala scores brilliant goal to give Juventus the lead vs Sampdoria ⚽️



22' Paulo Dybala limps off injured 🤕



Juve play Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday 😬 pic.twitter.com/nwhAfvKVQi — Goal (@goal) September 26, 2021

Dybala's record this term

Losing Dybala would represent a huge blow for Juve considering how well he has started the 2021-22 season.

The diminutive forward has appeared in all six of the club's games in all competitions to date, scoring three goals.

Dybala has also contributed two assists, and has been one of the few bright sparks for Juve as they've endured a slow start to Allegri's second reign in charge.

