Durand Cup 2019: Joseba Beitia lauds 'amazing' Mohun Bagan supporters

A first half brace by the Salva Chamorro sealed a win for Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup opener...

's midfield anchor Joseba Beitia was happy to have kicked off his Indian football career with a victory in the 2019 Durand Cup opener against Mohammedan .

The 28-year-old Spaniard controlled the middle of the park and ensured that his team kicked off their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 win, with Salva Chamorro scoring both the goals in the first half itself.

"We did a good job. It was easier because we scored first. It is important to start with a win. The fan support was amazing," Beitia told Goal after the game.

He added, "It is easier when you have good players around you. We have a good team but our teammates made things easier.

"We practice set-pieces in training. We worked hard in training and the coach directs us well. Happy that it came off on the pitch. We are going to fight for every trophy."

Newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna is off to a winning start but he will have a few decisions to make in terms of team selection in the upcoming games as Bagan are taking part in the Calcutta Football League as well.

Spanish midfielder Fran Gonzalez, however, is not too bothered about having to play two competitions simultaneously. He told Goal, "It is not easy to play games close together. But we are professional players. We will rotate to keep all the players fresh."

The defensive midfielder, who played his part in the 2-0 win against Mohammedan on Friday, also added that he can drop back into a centre back position as and when required. "I am comfortable in both positions (CB and CDM). It all depends on the coach."

