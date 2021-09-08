Durand Cup 2021: Indian Navy down Delhi FC 2-1

The Navy men will be taking on Kerala Blasters next...

Indian Navy's football team overcame Delhi FC 2-1 in the Group C opener of the Durand Cup 2021 football tournament at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Willis Plaza (21') gave Delhi the lead but goals by Shreyas VG (26') and Dalraj Singh (86') ensured three points for the regimental side.

The Sailormen currently top the group that also includes Indian Super League (ISL) teams Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters.

Plaza was at hand to beat Navy goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy after a good build up by Reinreithan Shaiza and Dawda Ceesay but the lead was shortlived as Shreyas cut through the Delhi defense to slot in Nihal Sudeesh's cross from the right.

Just before the break, Plaza could have put his side back in the lead but failed to beat Roy from close range after being found in the area by Brazilian winger Sergio Barbosa Jr.

Crossing over, it was until late in the match that Dalraj rose highest to nod in the winner from a flagkick to hand Indian Navy all three points.