Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala keep hopes alive with Hyderabad win

The defending champions have boosted their chances for a spot in the quarterfinals...

Gokulam Kerala braved an entire half with 10 men as they defeated Hyderabad FC in a Group B clash in the Durand Cup 2021 at the Kalyani Stadium, on Thursday. Almost immediately after the eventual winner was scored by Rahim Osumanu (46'), Emil Benny was sent off.

As a result, Gokulam are now equal on points (4) with Army Red against whom they played out a 2-2 draw in their previous match, while Hyderabad were coming on the back of a 5-0 win over Assam Riffles.

Osumanu could have scored more than one on the evening as he was denied by Hyderabad goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte in the early preceedings of the game, whereas Benny failed to convert from the former's cross as the first half ended goalless.

Crossing over, Osumanu pounced on a rebound from Jongte's save to given Gokulam the edge, but not until Benny got himself sent off for a second bookable offence.

Despite a tirade of attacks by Hyderabad in the final half an hour, a 10-man Malabarians side - with an alert Ajmal PA in goal - held on to their lead to bag three crucial points.