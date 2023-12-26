Dundee vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish Premiership league leaders Celtic make the trip to Dundee on Boxing Day looking to build on their dominant victory over Livingston at the weekend.

After a two-game losing skid in the Scottish Premiership, the Bhoys returned to winning ways on Saturday, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Liam Scales bagging a quickfire double early at the start of the second half to help seal a 2-0 win on home turf.

However, with fellow Glasgow rivals Rangers within touching distance, Brendan Rodgers' men can ill-afford a slip-up on Boxing Day, especially with a potentially title-deciding Old Firm derby on the horizon this weekend.

As for Dundee, their clash with Aberdeen was called off less than an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch and concerns over player safety. Prior to that, they put on a resilient display to see out 1-0 victory over Ross County last midweek, which propelled them to seventh place with 21 points from 16 games and just six points off fourth-placed Kilmarnock, with as many as three games in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dundee vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT Venue: Scot Foam Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic will be played at Scot Foam Stadium, famously known as Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland. It will kick off at 3pm GMT on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Dundee vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Dundee team news

Dundee should head into this match the fresher of the two sides considering they did not play over the weekend, and they will also be bolstered by the fact that Liverpool loanee defender Owen Beck played the full game against Ross County after shaking off a groin concern, and will be available again here.

Diego Pineda remains an injury concern for the Dark Blues though, and he is set to be on the sidelines once more this Tuesday, while his countryman Antonio Portales sustained a hamstring injury in their 3-1 loss to Rangers on December 9, joining Lee Ashcroft and Marcel Lewis on the treatment table.

Following a resolute performance at the back against Ross County and plenty of rest to recharge their batteries, it is unlikely that head coach Tony Docherty will make any changes here.

Dundee possible XI: Carson; Donnelly, Lamie, Shaughnessy; McGhee, Cameron, McGowan, Boateng, Beck; Bakayoko, Robinson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carson, Legzdins Defenders: Shaughnessy, Lamie, McGhee, Ashcroft, Beck, Kerr Midfielders: Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Howley, Cameron, Mulligan, Reilly, Lewis, Tiffoney, McCowan Forwards: Pineda, Bakayoko, Rudden, Robinson

Celtic team news

Celtic have a fair few injuries to deal with heading into this game as Liel Abada and James McCarthy are all currently on the sidelines, and will not return before the New Year. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata also missed the visit of Livingston with the injury he picked up against Feyenoord.

Fellow Japanese star Reo Hatate is now back in training after recovering from a hamstring issue, but may not be risked on Boxing Day, with an Old Firm clash against Rangers at the weekend just around the corner.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnson, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Turnbull, Mcgregor, O'Riley, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, McCarthy Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda, Johnston, Forrest, Yang, Tilio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/9/23 Celtic 3-0 Dundee Scottish Premiership 20/2/22 Celtic 3-2 Dundee Scottish Premiership 7/11/21 Dundee 2-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership 8/8/21 Celtic 6-0 Dundee Scottish Premiership 17/3/21 Dundee 0-1 Celtic Scottish Premiership

