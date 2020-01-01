‘Drogba would forever be my idol’ – Napoli’s Osimhen dreams of meeting Chelsea legend

The Super Eagles striker has been widely compared to the two-African Footballer of the Year who enjoyed success in Europe

striker Victor Osimhen is looking forward to meeting legend Didier Drogba who he described as his ‘forever idol’.

The international disclosed that he has been an admirer of the four-time Premier League champion since his early years in Lagos.

Osimhen was recently backed to surpass Drogba's feat by his former Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke after his goalscoring exploits in where he scored 18 goals in his first season with .

As he awaits the dream of meeting the former and forward, the 21-year-old relishes playing at the Stadio San Paolo where Diego Maradona enjoyed success during his playing career.

“Drogba would forever be my idol and I’m so grateful to him,” Osimhen told Caf website. “Choosing him as a role model has really been helpful since my growing up years.

“I have not met him yet and I’m really looking forward to seeing him and getting one of his signed jerseys; that would really be a dream come true for me.

“Now, playing in a club that used to have Diego Maradona, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever, is inspiring. Maradona is an idol here in Napoli and I have seen his pictures everywhere. He is truly the best. To be here and to play on the same pitch of Maradona is another dream came true.”

Osimhen revealed he had ‘interesting offers’ from Premier League clubs before signing a five-year deal at Napoli, and he highlighted the role played by Gennaro Gattuso and club President Aurelio De Laurentiis in convincing him to move to .

“Many predicted I will move to the EPL, and I had a lot of interesting offers from some clubs,” he said. “But Napoli was the best choice for me.

“It was so because of the kind of player I want to be in the future, and the kind of great career I want to have. I have no doubt that Napoli is the club I need to achieve that greater height.

“The relationship between me and coach (Gennaro Gattuso) and President (Aurelio De Laurentiis) is a very interesting one, because even before I came to Napoli, I spoke with both. They convinced me even more to sign for Napoli.

“The relationship is going very well, and I just want to repay them on the pitch for the trust they have in me.”

Osimhen is in contention to make his debut when Napoli visit for their 2020-21 league opener on Sunday.