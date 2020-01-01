Drogba, Eto’o, Kanu & Toure to face Uganda legends

The match is one of the activities in the one-week celebrations, which are a series of festive events set for Namboole Stadium

African football legends led by Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu, Yaya Toure and Samuel Eto’o will take on legends during the fourth edition of the Uganda- friendship week at Namboole Stadium.

According to New Vision , the organisers of the tournament have set the match for March 22 and it will observe a series of festive events lined up to celebrate the friendship between France and Uganda, through music and dance, culture, sport, fashion, food, and military cooperation, among others.

The rest of the team will include El Hadji Diouf, Emmanuel Eboue, Didier Zokola, Taribo West, Mohammed Sissoko, Robert Kidiaba, Shabani Nonda, Geremie Njitap, Benjani Mwaruwari, Tresor Lomana Luar, Khalilou Fadiga, Olivier Kapo, Nkongolo Ilunga, Moustapha Kamara, Aliou Goloko, Allasane Ndour, Kossi Agassa, and Aboubakari Camara.

More teams

Some of the legends on the Ugandan team that will be captained by Geoffrey Massa include Ibrahim Mugisha, Simeone Masaba, Nestroy Kizito, Richard Malinga, Edward Kalungi, Dan Wagaluka, Vincent Kayizzi, Hakim Magumba, Patrick Ochan, Noah Babadi Kasule, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Hassan Mubiru, Robert Ssentongo, Steven Bengo, and Brian Umony among others.

The team will be coached by Andy Lule with Paul Mukatabala as a team manager.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Thursday, attended by sponsors’ representatives and other stakeholders, Ambassador of France to Uganda Jules-Armand Aniambossou said the friendship week was about celebrating the bilateral cooperation, shared values and unity in diversity between the two countries.



On his part, UOC president William Blick said the unique event not only promotes the interests of the two countries but it gives an opportunity to Ugandans to advance the agenda of sport.

“Proceeds from the past events have gone to construct hard courts in schools within Kampala and we shall soon unveil the courts,” Blick is quoted by New Vision .

Fufa vice president Justus Mugisha said they were excited to be part of the celebrations and thanked the France embassy for choosing football to pass on the message.

“We want to thank France for nurturing most of the African football stars," he said.

Proceeds from the week-long activities will go towards building sports facilities for disadvantaged schools and communities with the two games used as an example of using sport as a tool of unity and promoting the values of sport and education.