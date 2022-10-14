Francis Uzoho realised his lifelong dream of playing at Old Trafford when he faced Manchester United in the Europa League.

Uzoho made 12 saves

A lifelong Manchester United fan

McTominay scored a late winner

WHAT HAPPENED? The Omonia Nicosia custodian - who is not even their first choice - was nearly unbeatable in the Europa League group stage tie against Manchester United as he managed to make 12 saves between the sticks, only to be beaten by a last-gasp Scott Mctominay winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Uzoho said, "I am not disappointed. We had a good game, I am happy, it is not an easy stadium to play at. It is a dream come true. I have dreamed to play here for a long, long time.

"When I saw the draw, I wanted to play and I got the opportunity. Arguably it is the best I have played. I am proud of my teammates though because it is not a one-man job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With their third win on the trot in the Europa League, the Red Devils are now in a very good position to book their berth in the knockout stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils next take on Newcastle United in a Premier League tie on October 16.