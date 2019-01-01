Draxler and PSG happy to see 'fantastic' Pogba banned

The German says he'll be happy to face Manchester United with the midfielder on the sidelines ahead of next month's Champions League clash

Paul Pogba's suspension for Manchester United's Champions League last-16 return leg has given Paris Saint-Germain an advantage, said Julian Draxler.

Pogba was sent off in the closing stages of United's 2-0 first-leg loss at home to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The United star midfielder – who was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Dani Alves – will miss the trip to Paris on March 6 as a result.

Draxler and PSG are happy to see World Cup winner Pogba on the sidelines ahead of next month's showdown.

"For me Paul is the best player of Manchester United," he said. "He's a very important player for the team and you could see he is fantastic [on Tuesday].

"That is why we are very happy he will not play the second leg.

"I think they started very well so the pressure was not easy for us, but in the second half we were more confident and the pressure of Man United was a little bit less.

"That helped us to improve our game so we found some space on the pitch and we used that very well and that is why we deserved to win."

United lost for the first time under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, snapping an 11-game unbeaten streak since December, and Pogba may not be the only key player missing for the side when they take the field for the return leg against PSG.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard​ are also doubts for the club, having both picked up knocks in Tuesday's loss.

PSG also handed United their heaviest home European defeat following goals to Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb at Parc des Princes next month.

The Manchester club also have tough schedule to contend with between now and then. Next up is an FA Cup clash with Chelsea, with a Premier League showdown against title hopefuls Liverpool to follow.