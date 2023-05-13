Borussia Dortmund vs Monchengladbach: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Monchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Monchengladbach in their next Bundesliga match at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Dortmund are only a point behind league leaders Bayern Munich and will treat their last three league fixtures as must-win clashes.

Since their defeats against Bayern and Leipzig in April, Dortmund have managed to put together an unbeaten run of five games and will be hopeful of keeping that going. Their opponents have only managed two wins from their last 10 games, but the visitors will hope to return to winning ways now following a 2-0 win over Bochum in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Monchengladbach kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 17.30pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Monchengladbach will be played on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Signal Iduna Park, with kick-off at 17.30pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Dortmund vs Monchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without four key players for their upcoming match against Borussia Monchengladbach. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Julien Duranville, Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey are all out injured.

Edin Terzic will be reluctant to change the winning formula, so he is expected to field the same lineup that defeated Wolfsburg 6-0 last weekend. This means that Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Jude Bellingham will start in midfield, with Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi leading the attack.

Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels and Julian Ryerson will start in defence, with Gregor Kobel in goal.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel - Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Wolf - Bellingham, Can, Brandt - Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wolf, Passlack Midfielders: Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Modeste

Monchengladbach team news

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without two key players for their upcoming match against Borussia Dortmund. Yvandro Borges Sanches and Marcus Thuram are both out injured.

Alassane Plea will continue to lead the line for the visitors, having scored two goals and provided 13 assists this season. He will be assisted from the flanks by Florian Neuhaus and Nathan Ngoumou.

Monchengladbach are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga but a win against a top team like Dortmund would be a confidence booster for the team and their fans.

Monchengladbach predicted XI: Omlin; Lainer, Friedrich, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Weigl, Kone; Neuhaus, Ngoumou; Plea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Omlin, Sippel, Brull, Dimmer Defenders: Itakura, Friedrich, Lainer, Netz, Jantschke, Bensebaini, Scally, Elvedi Midfielders: Kramer, Weigl, Wolf, Stindl, Kone, Ngoumou, Neuhaus, Froulo, Hofman, Conor Forwards: Herrmann, Plea, Italiano, Sanchez, Telailovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2022 Monchengladbach 4-2 Dortmund Bundesliga February 2022 Dortmund 6-0 Monchengladbach Bundesliga September 2021 Monchengladbach 1-0 Dortmund Bundesliga March 2021 Monchengladbach 0-1 Dortmund DFB Pokal January 2021 Monchengladbach 4-2 Dortmund Bundesliga

