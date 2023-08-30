Doncaster Rovers vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Doncaster and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After three consecutive defeats, Everton are yet to score a goal this season when they take on Doncaster Rovers in a Carabao Cup round two fixture on Wednesday.

Following a win over Championship side Hull City in the first round, Doncaster will be aiming for a bigger scalp. However, the League Two outfit have failed to win each of their last five league games, last facing a 2-1 defeat at MK Dons.

On the other hand, the Toffees are sitting bottom of the Premier League table after losing 1-0, 4-0 and 1-0 against Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves, respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Doncaster vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Eco-Power Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Doncaster and Everton will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on August 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Doncaster vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Doncaster team news

Taking confidence from the Hull victory, Rovers boss Grant McCann will be tempted to field a similar line-up.

Luke Molyneux and George Miller should hence start as the front pair, with Deji Sotona now getting used to getting involved in the attack as well.

Doncaster possible XI: Lawlor; Bailey, Olowu, Anderson, Maxwell; Sotona, Broadbent, Biggins, Roberts; Molyneux, Miller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lawlor, Jones, Bottomley, Watson Defenders: Anderson, Wood, Faulkner, Olowu, Long, Bailey, Maxwell, Senior, Sterry, Nixon, Sterry Midfielders: Straughan-Brown, Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Broadbent, Taylor, Rowe, Molyneux, Hurst, Sotona, Degruchy Forwards: Ironside, Griffiths, Miller, Lavery, Faal, Roberts, Kuleya, Goodman

Everton team news

Sean Dyche may hand Michael Keane another opportunity following his poor show in the Aston Villa loss given that changes would be expected either way.

Having completed his £30m move from Udinese, Beto could make his debut but may not start. Whereas Youssef Chermiti is in line for his full debut at the club after coming off the bench on Saturday.

Among the ones injured are Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Dwight McNeil, Dele Alli, Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman.

Everton possible XI: Virginia; Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Onana; Dobbin, Maupay, Danjuma; Chermiti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gbamin, Doucoure, Gueye Forwards: Maupay, Cannon, Chermiti, Danjuma, Gray, Dobbin, Beto

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Doncaster Rovers and Everton face each other across all competitions.

