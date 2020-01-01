Dolly rather stay with Montpellier than join Kaizer Chiefs

The Bafana Bafana international shares his future ambitions amidst speculation regarding his future

Bafana Bafana and midfielder Keagan Dolly prefers to remain in Europe than come back to the Premier Soccer League ( ), saying the likes of ’s Percy Tau and SC’s Bongani Zungu have inspired him.

Dolly’s future has been the subject of speculation where he has been reportedly linked with a move to , but he states that having a club overseas will help him grow as a player.

On the other hand, the former winger wants to cement his place in coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad, saying his aim is to work hard and prove that he deserves to play for the national side.

“Seeing people like Percy Tau doing well in the [for Club Brugge] and Bongani Zungu doing well against the likes of PSG [Paris St. Germain],” Dolly told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“Lebo Phiri scoring goals and captaining , it motivates me to work harder.

“With me always talking about my injuries, it always seems like I’m making excuses. The main reason why I’m still here and working hard is because of the support structure that is around me.

“I’m not thinking of coming home anytime soon. For me, it is better not to play that side and learn to become a better person on and off the field than staying in where I know, I might play week in and week out. That will not benefit me.”

On his place in the 1996 African champions, the Westbury-born player hopes injuries will not hamper his progress as he wants to become a regular for the team.

“With all the injuries that I’ve picked up, it was the fact that I didn’t manage my body well especially with all the traveling in a space of one week with the Bafana team, I tend to want to do so much,” he added.

“I want to prove that I deserve to be there. I’ve learned and in the future, I know how to deal with traveling.

“I’m not thinking of retiring right now. I still have a lot to prove especially for Bafana and here in Europe. For now, I’m focused on trying to get fully fit and stay injury-free.”

The 27-year-old player joined Montpellier in January 2017 following his two-year relationship with Masandawana but because of injuries, he has been linked with a return to the PSL following a lack of regular game time.