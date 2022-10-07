'The distance was big enough' - Klopp digs out Arsenal on Man City’s Jesus transfer decision

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Arsenal were only able to sign Gabriel Jesus because the “distance” between them and Manchester City is “big enough”.

Brazilian forward left the champions

Headed to north London

Has been a revelation for the Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners pulled off a transfer coup during the summer window by luring the four-time Premier League title winner away from the reigning champions in a £45 million ($50m) deal. Jesus has hit the ground running at Emirates Stadium, registering five goals and three assists through nine appearances, but Liverpool boss Klopp says City would not have sold him to a more direct rival.

WHAT THEY SAID: The German tactician has said of Jesus, who he will be trying to contain when Liverpool head to north London on Sunday: “I don’t know Gabriel on a personal basis but I always liked him as a player. I know City would not have sold him to every club but to Arsenal the distance was big enough geographically and they did it. Exceptional player, you always saw that when he played for City. The Gabriel Jesus role at City was a nine, a winger, last year everybody said City had no No.9, he was still there but he played obviously from the wing and now he can play his role.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus’ presence at Arsenal has helped to bring them closer to City during the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign, with seven wins from eight Premier League games seeing the Gunners occupy top spot in the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp has seen his side spring alarming leaks this season, with only three clean sheets collected across all competitions, and he must come up with a way of limiting Jesus’ impact when Liverpool take in a testing trip to Arsenal.