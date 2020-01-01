Cools leaves Club Brugge for Danish league leaders Midtjylland

The Belgian with part-Malaysian heritage, previously linked with JDT, has joined Danish league leaders Midtjylland instead.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Belgian-born player of part-Malaysian heritage Dion Cools has left , reported a Belgian news organisation.

The 23-year old right back has joined Danish side FC Midtjylland with a contract until the middle of 2023.

More teams

"I hope we can win the title this season" - 🗣 @Djcools_21



Se det første interview med vores nye belgier #WelkomCools pic.twitter.com/sDyxg0rxAj — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) January 31, 2020

He had been at the Blue and Black since 2015, joining from OH Leuven, but the appointment of Philippe Clement as manager last year saw him receiving only three appearances this season.

He has been on the Malaysian FA radar for some time, but a Harimau Malaya call up has yet to materialise. He had also been rumoured to join Malaysian champions JDT some months ago.

Interestingly, the move, his first ever overseas playing stint, sees him swapping one league leader for another. Brugge are currently at the top of the Belgian First Division A standings, while Midtjylland are leading the Danish Superliga with six matchdays left.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!