Diogo Jota ‘better than Figo’ chant: Lyrics and inspiration behind Liverpool fan song

There may have been a few eyebrows raised when Liverpool invested £41 million ($52m) in Diogo Jota during the summer transfer window of 2020, but the Portuguese forward has repaid that sizeable show of faith with interest.

Having proved his worth in the Premier League at Wolves, the talented 25-year-old has taken his game to new heights at Anfield – becoming something of a fan favourite along the way.

So impressive has Jota been during his time on Merseyside that he now boasts a terrace chant all of his own, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need in order to join in.

What are the lyrics to the ‘better than Figo’ Diogo Jota chant?

The song is sung to the tune of a famous chant from River Plate fans in Argentina and goes:

Oh, he wears the number 20,

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC.

He’s a lad from Portugal,

Better than Figo don’t you know,

Oh, his name is Diogo!

Check out a video of Liverpool fans singing the song below.

🎶 Ohhh, he wears the number 2⃣0⃣, he will take us to victory... 🎶@DiogoJota18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o99SkQQFMl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2022

Why does Diogo Jota have his own chant at Liverpool?

Jota was lured away from Premier League rivals by Liverpool late in the summer window of 2020 and made his debut in a Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln City.

He opened his goal account for the Reds on his top-flight bow, in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield, and has not looked back.

Foot and knee problems did rule him out of 21 games in the 2020-21 campaign, with his season brought to a premature conclusion in mid-May, but he was still able to find the target on 13 occasions – including a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta.

Diogo Jota is brilliant, pass it on ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cOJVAagqaw — GOAL (@goal) January 20, 2022

Jota had shown that he was capable of mixing it with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in a fearsome attacking unit, with Jurgen Klopp often favouring him in a central striking role.

Having found his feet in new surroundings, the 2021-22 campaign has been even more productive for the Portugal international.

Jota has netted 21 times in all competitions, with only Egyptian hot-shot Salah boasting a better return for the Reds, and he secured a first trophy as a Liverpool player in the 2022 Carabao Cup final – with there the promise of plenty more silverware to come as he works on a contract through to 2025.