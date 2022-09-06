Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online

Chelsea will begin their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a tricky fixture against Dinamo Zagreb away from home on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel, who guided his team to European success two seasons ago, will be hoping for another brilliant campaign as they kick off their group stage as part of Group E, which also has RB Salzburg and AC Milan.

Dinamo Zagreb turned around a first-leg deficit of 0-1 and claimed a 4-1 win against Bodo in the Champions League play-offs to earn their place among the big teams at European football's top table. The Croatian side has been performing well in their domestic league, having won seven and drawn one out of a total of eight league matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV as well as how to stream it live online.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea Date: September 6, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

BT Sport 4 will show the game between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea in the UK and it can also be streamed live online via the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app US CBS Sports fuboTV India Sony Ten 1 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Dinamo Zagreb squad & team news

With five goals in eight league games, Mislav Orsic has been a standout player for Dinamo Zagreb in front of goal this season. The Croatian forward will hope to make an impact against the Premier League club as head coach Ante Cacic plans to take his team's domestic form to Europe.

Cacic rested several players, including captain Arijan Ademi during the weekend's league win against Rijeka. The Croatian league champions are set to welcome their best players back into the starting lineup against Chelsea.

Position Players Goalkeepers Nevistic, Livakovic Defenders Moharrami, Ristovski, Sutalo, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Peric, Dilaver, Stefulj, Bockaj Midfielders Ademi, Ivanusej, Baturina, Ljubicic, Brkljaca, Misic, Bulat Forwards Emreli, Marvin, Rukavina, Menalo, Spikic, Orsic, Petkovic, Drmic

Chelsea squad and team news

Chelsea fans will be looking forward to the involvement of new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria as both of them are part of the travelling squad.

The only absentees for Thomas Tuchel are N'golo Kante and Thiago Silva who have stayed back in Cobham. The Chelsea boss is also likely to hand Kepa Arrizabalaga a chance in goal ahead of first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy.