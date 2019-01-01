Dier hopefully 'fit for good' as Spurs midfielder returns after injury

The midfielder was recently out for a month but is happy to be back as Tottenham push for a top-four finish and Champions League final appearance

midfielder Eric Dier has revealed that he is looking forward to helping his team-mates in their final games of the season and that he is hopefully “fit for good”.

Dier had been on the sidelines since the end of March after suffering a hip injury on international duty with , only returning on Saturday for Spurs’ trip to , where they lost 1-0.

While on the sidelines, Dier has had to witness his team make it to the semi-finals without his involvement, as well as missing out on playing the first ever game at Spurs’ new £1 billion home.

The England international was heartbroken at missing out on these moments, telling Standard Sport: “There has been a lot of difficult moments

“Not being able to play and be part of the new stadium and Champions League quarter-finals, those moments are difficult to sit on the outside of.

“But that is football, that is the way it is. I think I have been very lucky so far with the amount of injuries that I have had and the amount of games that I have missed. Everyone has to go through a period like that and I was just on the outside supporting everyone. I am so happy with the way the season has gone so far.

“I am just really happy to be back. It has been a difficult four or five months. Hopefully, I am fit for good now, touch wood, and I can be available to help the team.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to drop points at their new ground, showing that they have not been affected by a “settling-in period” like West Ham and experienced after moving grounds, and Dier is keen to play his first match in the new stadium, saying: “I am so excited.

Article continues below

“It has been very difficult after having been here for four or five years with everything building up towards it [the new stadium], and then not being able to be a part of it so far.

”From what everyone has said to me it has got an incredible atmosphere.”

Spurs have a packed fixture list ahead of them now, with their last four matches in the Premier League, which includes hosting on Tuesday, and local rivals West Ham on Saturday, before their Champions League semi-final against , which will be played over two legs.