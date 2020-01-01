Might be easier to play in empty stadium, says Forlan

The former LaLiga star thinks that some players might even strive without the added pressure from the fans inside the stadium.

11 matches in 39 days, that is what the 20 teams in LaLiga will face when the Spanish first division returns to action starting 11 June. A condensed fixture like no other as LaLiga scrambles to complete the 2019/20 season before the resumption of European cup competitions in August.

Unlike the V-League which resumed operations on 5 June without any fan restrictions, LaLiga will follow the same protocol as the ones seen in the Korean K-League and German with matches played behind closed doors.

Atmosphere inside the stadium generated from the stands is part and parcel of a game of football but it differs in impact to players according to former and Villareal forward, Diego Forlan.

“It’s going to be different without fans. For myself, it is always a motivation to have fans in the stands, whether that is home or away. Without them, it will feel strange in the beginning but you have to realise that is the new normal.

“While I thrive on fans’ reaction inside the stadium, for other players it could be a blessing because sometimes they feel pressure with the fans around and in this case, it might be easier for some to play in empty stadiums. That is the way it’s going to be and everyone will have to adapt. It’s not the best way but the only way we can proceed because we need to play and finish the league.

“It’s good what LaLiga is doing and the protocol will ensure that everything will go smoothly. Hopefully there won’t be another spike in the infection and the league can be a good example to others,” said Forlan during a teleconference session with Malaysian media.

It looks increasingly likely to be a similar situation in Malaysia when the and Premier League gets going again following the Malaysian government’s approval for training to be able to begin as early as 15 June. Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysian Football League (MFL) are already preparing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on how to handle the various stages prior to competitive matches being allowed to be held again.

With LaLiga being an official partner of MFL, learnings will undoubtedly be shared across for reference, just like what the K-League, V-League and to an extent, the Bundesliga has done.

The former Uruguayan international also went on to explain that the teams and players who have been the most disciplined during the lockdown and isolation period will be the one that comes out the better. It takes a period of adaptation from not only the players with regards to the steps that need to be followed leading up to a game and even during the game, but as well the coaching staff with new rules like extra substitution allowed.

With only two points separating the top two, Forlan thinks it is too close to call who between and will lift the LaLiga title, as he believes both sides have their own advantages to seize on.

“It’s going to be between Real and Barcelona. They have too big a gap to the others. But it’s difficult to say who will win because the fixtures are condensed with a lot of games in a short period of time. The one who can adjust the most will have the advantage. Real have a bigger squad with more experienced players but while Barcelona’s squad is young, sometimes that can be to their advantage as well,” he explained.