Diego Costa sent off after furious referee rant against Barcelona

The former Chelsea striker is not adverse to arguing with officials, but this time he has been given his marching orders early

striker Diego Costa has been sent off after a furious tirade against the referee in Saturday's Liga clash with .

The former man was left perplexed after believing he was fouled in the 28th minute and let the official know, in no uncertain terms.

The international went haring after Jesus Gil Manzano and seemed to unleash a torrent of abuse towards the official.

Unsurprisingly he was shown a straight red, causing a furious reaction from his Atletico team-mates. Following the melee Costa was actually escorted off the pitch by Barca defender Gerard Pique, while both Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin were booked for their protestations.

The game was tied at 0-0 at the time and Atletico manager Diego Simeone was forced to shuffle the pack, bringing on Angel Correa to replace Santiago Arias.

This is not the first occasion Costa has been sent off for the Madrid club since re-signing for them in 2018. The attacker actually was dismissed during his first appearance back at Atleti against .

In typically Costa-like behaviour, the 30-year-old scored in the 68th minute of the match, only to be reprimanded for his celebration.

During his three-year spell in , Costa was also involved in a number of controversial incidents, such as an altercation with then man Gabriel Paulista, that ultimately saw the Gunners defender sent off.

He also clashed with Emre Can during a 2015 League Cup semi-final against , in which Costa was retrospectively banned by the FA for stamping on the midfielder.

In his time at Stamford Bridge Costa received 30 yellow cards in three years, but somewhat surprisingly, was only sent off once, in an game against .

The same cannot be said of his spell in the Spain, with Saturday’s incident his tenth career red card in total.

The match could prove to be vital in determining where the Spanish title ends up, with Barcelona currently ahead of second-place Atletico by eight points.

The hosts have named a strong side at Camp Nou despite facing on Wednesday in the .