Diedhiou: Senegal striker scoops two Bristol City end-of-season awards

The 27-year-old Senegal international has been rewarded for his impressive performances for the Ashton Gate outfit

Famara Diedhiou has won ’s Player of the Season and top-scorer awards for the 2019-20 campaign.

The international bagged 14 goals and provided one assist in 44 appearances across all competition, including 12 strikes in the Championship.

The 27-year-old’s effort helped the Ashton Gate outfit finished 12th in the division and has been rewarded for his fine showings.

Diedhiou is delighted with the awards and hopes to continue the impressive performances in the 2020-21 season.

“I feel happy and proud of this. As a team, we work hard and try to work our socks off and I’m just happy to receive this, massive thanks to everyone. I’m happy [with my goals] but in my head, I need more," Diedhiou told the club website.

FAM. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5M6xKPcuOQ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 23, 2020

The striker has been with the Robins since the summer of 2017 when he arrived from French side .

Diedhiou has scored 36 league goals in 106 Championship games since joining the Ashton Gate outfit amid other dazzling displays.

The forward started his professional football career with ASM Belfort before signing for Epinal and then Gazelec Ajaccio in 2013.

After only a season with Ajaccio, Diedhiou teamed up with Ligue 2 side Sochaux in 2014, where he spent two seasons, including a loan spell at Clermont.

The striker joined Angers in 2016 and scored eight league goals in 31 appearances during his one-year stay with the club before leaving for Bristol City in 2017.

Diedhiou has 10 caps and five goals for Senegal national team and was part of the West African side at the 2017 .