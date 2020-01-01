Diamond and Eto’o set to establish a football academy in Tanzania

The megastar confirms he held talks with the former Barcelona player and will set up an academy in Dar es Salaam soon

megastar Nasib Abdul (Diamond Platnumz) has revealed he will team up with former striker Samuel Eto’o to set up a football academy in the country.

Diamond was the only African artist to perform at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, , last Wednesday. He made the event exceptional entertaining and gathered high profile personalities with his popular two songs ‘Tetema’ and ‘Yope Remix’.

Chibu Dangote’s performance at the event impressed Fifa President Gianni Infantino, Sadio Mane, Eto’o and other dignitaries present. Platnumz performed the song ‘Tetema’ that he was featured in by Rayvanny and ‘Yope Remix’- his collaboration with Inoss B from Congo.

While performing Yope song, the newly crowned 2019 African Player of the Year Sadio Mane could not help but join Diamond on the dance floor, a situation that sparked the occasion.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on arrival from , Diamond, widely known as Simba, said the talks to establish a modern football academy in the country together with Eto’o have been going on for a long time.

“We talked about it with him (Eto’o) such that when all the required procedures are complete, the project will start,” Diamond is quoted by Daily News.

He added Tanzania has potential football players, who just need to be well-groomed to give them a chance of going places in their football careers.

“In the past, I thought to venture in sports business was not profitable but now, I can see it is beneficial as such, in the near future, I will have my own team which already is trading in the Mainland Premier League because I do not want to start from scratch,” Diamond continued.

He also disclosed there is a possibility for him to perform at the 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony to be staged in courtesy of Eto’o, who is the global ambassador of the event.