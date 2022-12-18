Di Maria recalled for World Cup final! Paredes drops out of Argentina starting XI while Rabiot and Upamecano back for France

- Di Maria returns for final
- Rabiot, Upamecano back for France
- Paredes sits out
WHAT HAPPENED? The Juventus winger will feature in Argentina's starting lineup for the first time since their last group stage game against Poland. On other hand, Rabiot and Upamecano are back in the French side after missing out on their semi-final tie against Morocco due to illness.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Di Maria, Lionel Scaloni also brings back Marcos Acuna in the left-back role replacing Nicolas Tagliafico. Acuna had missed the semi-final tie due to suspension.
WHAT NEXT? Argentina and France will fight it out for their third World Cup titles in the final on Sunday.