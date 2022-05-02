Dessers warned against making return to Genk after loan expires at Feyenoord

Ex-Belgium striker Gert Verheyen has warned Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers against making a return to parent club KRC Genk after the expiry of his loan at Feyenoord, stating he could end up like Romelu Lukaku.



The Nigeria international has had a successful campaign at the club, especially in European competition.

In the Eredivisie, the Super Eagle has managed to score six goals and provided two assists in 25 games. But in the Europa Conference League he has scored a further 10 goals and as a result, the Dutch club are in the last four of the competition.

With his loan spell ending at the end of the season, the player might go back to Genk but Verheyen insists that would be a mistake.

"If you bring Dessers back, Genk should see him as the number one striker. Because the coach thinks another striker is better, Dessers will be on the bench again," the 51-year-old said as quoted by Walfoot.

"He deserves this chance, but if I was in his place, I would do anything to stay at Feyenoord. Because of the status, he has there now. You always have to start from scratch when you go anywhere else.

"Look at Lukaku. He left Inter when he was at the top there. Whereas you always perform better when you know you are appreciated somewhere."

Recently, ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph stated Dessers should be given another chance to show his worth for the Super Eagles.

The 27-year-old has made one appearance for Nigeria, on October 13, 2020, in a friendly match with Tunisia that ended 1-1 under former coach Gernot Rohr.

"Although the Super Eagles have an array of strikers to count on, however, I still believe Dessers has done enough to be given another chance in the team," he told Complete Sports.

"His performance with Feyenoord shows he has improved his level of football and goal-scoring skills.

"I feel he should be given a chance to prove his worth with the Super Eagles because we need our best players to prosecute the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers."