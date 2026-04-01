Despite reports of his return, Salem Al-Dossari shocks Al-Hilal fans ahead of the clash with Al-Taawoun

Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dossari has dealt another blow to the team’s fans ahead of their clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Taawoun next Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

With 72 hours to go before the match, the Saudi newspaper Okaz confirmed that Salem Al-Dossari will be unable to take part, as he has not fully recovered from a knee injury sustained earlier.

The newspaper noted that Al-Hilal are focusing solely on preparing “The Tornado” for the match against Qatar’s Al-Sadd on 13 April at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

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This contradicts press reports on Tuesday suggesting that Salem Al-Dossari was close to featuring in the match against Al-Taawoun, as he gradually recovers from his recent injury.

It is worth noting that Al-Dossari has featured in 27 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the current season, scoring 8 goals and providing 10 assists.