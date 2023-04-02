‘We deserve it’ - Vivianne Miedema predicts Arsenal Women could move into Emirates Stadium permanently in the future

Vivianne Miedema says Arsenal Women deserve to be moved permanently into what is the “club’s” home at the Emirates Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? An eye-catching 60,000-seater venue in north London was constructed to help aid the cause of the Gunners’ men’s team, as they sought to bring in the kind of revenue that would allow them to compete with the Premier League elite. Impressive progress has, however, been made by Arsenal Women – with another League Cup triumph taken in by them this season – and Miedema believes that previous outings at the Emirates prove that they would not look out of place there if a switch from Meadow Park were to be made.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch striker has told BBC Sport when asked if the Emirates could become a permanent base for the ambitious WSL outfit: “I think so. As a club we’re doing it well. We’re playing a lot of games there, we’re getting a lot of people in. I think I saw something about West Ham having not played at their stadium at all this year. We need to push for that, I think we deserve it. We always say the men’s stadium, but it’s the club’s stadium. All clubs should push for that. Once we get there, we’ll get more people in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have twice broken the WSL attendance record when turning out at Emirates Stadium – with 40,064 fans packing in for a meeting with Manchester United, while 47,367 took in a derby date with Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal Women are due to be back at the Emirates for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Wolfsburg on May 1.