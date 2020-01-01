Desabre: Wydad Casablanca unveil former Uganda coach

The 42-year-old Frenchman has officially been unveiled to handle the side after leaving Pyramids FC in Egypt

Former coach Sebastien Desabre has officially been unveiled to handle .

The Moroccan outfit has been on the lookout for a new coach since they sacked Zoran Manojlovic two weeks ago.

According to the club’s official website, Desabre has penned a six months’ renewable contract and was unveiled on Tuesday in a press conference where the giants also revealed the new signings.

“I am happy to come back again, I am ready to do my best and make sure this great club remains a force,’ Desabre said after being unveiled.

“I guess I still had a mission which I did not accomplish during my previous tenure here and I am now back to fulfil the same.”

Article continues below

In his first stint at the club in 2016/17, Desabre was in charge of 16 games, winning nine, six draws, and one defeat. Desabre was appointed the Cranes coach in 2017 and guided them back to the Afcon finals.

He later left the Cranes after the Afcon campaign to join the Egyptian side Pyramids FC where he was sacked last December after five months in charge.

He has also worked at Asec Mimosas in , 's Coton Sport Garoua, Tunisian side Esperance, Recreativo Libolo in Angola and 's JS Saoura.