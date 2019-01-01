Live Scores
Dennis Bonaventure scores sixth goal of the season in Club Brugge's win

The Nigeria U23 forward was on target to help his side on Thursday evening to end an 11-game drought

Dennis Bonaventure netted his sixth goal of the season as Club Brugge claimed a 3-2 away victory at Anderlecht in a Belgian Championship fixture.

The Nigeria U23 forward had not scored a goal in the past 11 games (eight in the league) across all competitions for Brugge but found the target in the 34th minute to put his side two-goal up, after Wesley Moraes's early opener.

Pieter Gerkens, off a Yannick Bolasie assist, pulled one back for the hosts in the 64th minute before Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, on in place of Bonaventure, restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.

In injury time, Adrien Trebel scored Anderlecht’s second to ensure there was a tense finale but Brugge held out for the maximum points.

The victory took Brugge to second in the log, a point behind leaders Genk.

