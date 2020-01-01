Dembele not a target for Chelsea boss Lampard despite Giroud edging towards exit

The Blues boss has played down links to the Lyon striker and says “nothing is close” when it comes to possible additions in the January window

Moussa Dembele has been mooted as a potential target for in the January window, but Frank Lampard claims the striker is not an option that has figured prominently in his thoughts.

It has been suggested that the Blues are prepared to spend big on bringing the former Celtic frontman back to British football from .

He is one of several options that Lampard and Co are said to have in their sights, with further firepower being sought now that a transfer embargo has been lifted.

The Chelsea boss has, however, sought to distance himself from a talented 23-year-old frontman.

Quizzed on the links to Dembele, Lampard said: “He is a player I know, and the club knows. But it is a surprise for his name to pop up so much when it’s not as much in my conversations.

“At the moment we are working very hard in the training ground. I don’t want to cut and dry on anyone, but it is not one we are talking about.”

Talk of Chelsea bringing in another striker has intensified amid the rumours that attacking departures are imminent in west London.

Michy Batshuayi has been linked with another loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, while Olivier Giroud is still searching for regular game time.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman is closing in on a move to Serie A giants Inter, but Lampard insists no agreement has been reached as yet.

He said of Giroud: “I said it after the last game, if it’s right for everybody. First that’s us, then we will look at it. He has been a great professional here. I hold him in a lot of respect.

“Everyone is talking about it, his agent has spoken to the club. But it’s not done. It’s not necessarily about getting someone in first.”

That may be just as well for Giroud, as Lampard says he is no closer to bringing any fresh faces on board despite the winter window having now been open for over a week.

“Nothing is close,” he said when asked if any deals are being lined up.

Chelsea, who continue to occupy fourth spot in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a home date with .