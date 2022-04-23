Dembele and Toko Ekambi propel Lyon past Wahi’s Montpellier

Olympique Lyon outplayed Montpellier 5-2 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture with Karl Toko Ekambi and Moussa Dembele finding the net.

Having failed to win any of their last four league matches, La Paillade travelled to the Groupama Stadium aiming for redemption, however, they were hit for five in the seven-goal thriller.

Still hurt by their 2-1 defeat against Brest, the Kids began the game on the right note as they went ahead courtesy of Dembele’s 26th-minute strike. The 25-year-old pounced on a rebound to drill an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

That deficit was a reality check for the visitors who went close to restoring parity a few minutes later, but they paid for their profligacy in front of goal.

With three minutes left to the half-time break, the home team doubled their advantage thanks to Thiago Mendes’ sumptuous free-kick.

In the goal-laden first half, Sepe Wahi reduced the deficit for Olivier Dall'Oglio’s side after he was teed up by Teji Savanier.

Before referee Francois Letexier signalled the end of the first half, Montpellier levelled matters through Savanier’s penalty following a handball by Jerome Boateng.

Three minutes after the hour mark, Houssem Aouar helped the Kids regain their lead after profiting from Mendes’ assist.

Five minutes later, Toko Ekambi made it four goals to make up for his early miss - where his shot rattled the crossbar. The former Villarreal man has now scored 11 times in the French top-flight this term.

The Cameroonian turned provider for Aouar to give Peter Bosz’s side a comprehensive league triumph.

As well as Dembele, Toko Ekambi were in action from start to finish. Whereas, Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe), Habib Keita (Mali), and Sinaly Diomande (Cotte d'Ivoire) were not dressed for action.

Congolese forward Beni Makouana was not in action from Montpellier, while Cameroonian defender Ambroise Oyongo - who was handed a starter’s role - made way for Maxime Esteve with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Lyon - who are guests of Olympique Marseille on May 1 - have now climbed to eighth on the log having accrued 52 points from 34 outings while Montpellier dropped to 11th with just 42 points.