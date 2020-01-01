Demba Ba would 'like to represent Senegal' again

The former Chelsea man hopes Teranga Lions coach Aliou Cisse considers him for the national team

forward Demba Ba says he is still open for a return to the team, five years after last playing for the national side.

The ex- forward is enjoying some fair club form this season and has so far scored eight goals in 18 league matches for Basaksehir who are top of the Turkish Super Lig standings.

At 34, Ba has not yet given up hope of returning to the Teranga Lions set-up.

“You know, I love football and I like to represent my country. Today, we know all of Aliou Cisse's choices and what he is based on. Now if he calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Hey Demba, I need you to manage the little ones,’ I would chat with him. And, you know, my position on that,” Ba was quoted as saying by WiwSport as having told The Record.

The forward last represented Senegal in an international friendly match against in 2015.

Cisse has not been considering Ba in recent years, instead preferring the likes of Mbaye Niang, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde, Famara Diedhiou and star man Sadio Mane.