Delort: Montpellier forward out of Algeria’s games against Mauritania, Mali and Tunisia

The 29-year-old has pulled out of the Desert Foxes international friendlies due to a recent injury he suffered in training

Montpellier forward Andy Delort has withdrawn from Algeria’s games against Mauritania, Mali and Tunisia.

The Desert Foxes will square off against the on Thursday night and then play the Eagles on Sunday before taking on the Carthage Eagles on June 10.

The games have has been lined up in preparation for Algeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Djibouti in August.

Delort has pulled out of the encounters due to an injury he suffered during one of their training sessions on Wednesday.

“Following a contracture Andy Delort had during the training session of Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Algeria international will miss the national team preparations,” read a statement from the FAF website.

“The member of Montpellier HSC will therefore be allowed to miss the next matches of the national team.”

Meanwhile, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has defended his decision to call up Rais M'Bolhi and Messin Alexandre Oukidja who are 35 and 32 years respectively.

“I will not bring back a youngster because he is young but then miss the qualifying! I'm not necessarily preparing for the future, I'm here to win. If I lose, there is no future,” Belmadi told reporters.

"If I find 20-year-old or 18-year-old goalkeepers performing well, I take them. I am not bringing a goalkeeper because he is young, if we brought Abderrahmane Medjadel is because we found him interesting and that he can bring us something, he will compete with our three goalkeepers

“Right now, M'Bolhi is on top. Medjadel, we'll see him with Aziz Bourras. If he is above, he will play, if he is not better he will not play! I'm not here to train goalkeepers but to win.

Belmadi led Algeria to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title in their history in 2019 and has already helped the side qualify for the 2022 edition.

The 45-year-old former Algeria international has been in charge of the national team since 2018 and will be expected to lead them the competition in Cameroon.