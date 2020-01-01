Dele-Bashiru injured in first Championship start as Reading edge past Watford

The Nigeria youth international was forced off as the Hornets suffered their first defeat of the season at Madejski Stadium

Tom Dele-Bashiru was injured in his first Championship start for in their 1-0 loss against Reading on Saturday.

The 21-year-old teamed up with the Vicarage Road outfit in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side .

The U23 midfielder has sparingly featured for the Hornets’ first team since his arrival but against the Royals, he was handed a starting role.

More teams

Dele-Bashiru, however, only featured for 37 minutes before he was replaced by Ken Sema after he suffered an injury.

The midfielder struck two shots, made 17 touches, won three aerial contests and had a 77% successful pass rate before he was forced off.

We're sadly forced into an early change...



⬅️ Dele-Bashiru

➡️ Sema



Get well soon, Tom 💛



⏱️ 37’

👑 0-0 🐝#HiveLive | #REAWAT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 3, 2020

George Puscas’ 41st-minute strike made the difference in the encounter as Reading clinched their fourth win of the season.

Ismaila Sarr, who has been linked away from Vicarage Road outfit, made his second Championship appearance for Watford.

The international featured for 82 minutes but could not help his side avoid defeat before he made way for Glenn Murray.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong was an unused substitute for the Hornets in the encounter after only joining the side on Tuesday from club .

international Yakou Meite featured for Reading for the entirety of the game while his teammate and Super Eagles forward Sone Aluko was on parade for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Dejan Tetek.

The nature and extent of Dele-Bashiru’s injury are yet to be known and he could miss his side’s next outing against on October 16.

Troost-Ekong, meanwhile, will hope to make his debut in the encounter and help the Hornets bounce back to winning ways.