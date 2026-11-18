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Barcelona sporting director Deco has addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding Frenkie de Jong's fitness and the internal handling of the midfielder's recent injury woes. Speaking candidly about the Dutch international's recovery process, the club official dismissed rumours of friction between the player and the board regarding medical decisions.

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Clarifying the surgery controversy

The situation surrounding De Jong became a major talking point following the World Cup, where the midfielder represented the Netherlands despite nursing a significant knee issue. It was later revealed that he had suffered a lateral internal ligament tear, a diagnosis the club only confirmed after De Jong returned from a 13-day post-tournament holiday in Ibiza. This timeline led to reports of frustration within the Barcelona hierarchy regarding the player's transparency and his subsequent choice to avoid the operating table.

However, Deco has now moved to douse those flames, insisting that the relationship remains professional and respectful. 'There was no unrest,' he explained during an interview with Catalunya Radio. The sporting director noted that De Jong had faced a similar dilemma previously with an ankle injury, where he also preferred a conservative approach over surgical intervention. The club chose to respect his autonomy on both occasions, prioritising the player's comfort with his own body and recovery path over a forced medical mandate.

De Jong's injury concerns

Deco emphasised that while the club's medical staff, led by Dr Ricard Pruna and head physiotherapist Raul Martinez, provide expert guidance, the final choice often rests with the athlete. 'Frenkie is a player who likes to think and make his own decisions. The club does not impose; it is a health matter. Nobody has been angry with him,' Deco said.

De Jong withdrew from the Netherlands squad during the most recent international break due to injury, missing his country's 5-0 defeat to Germany in the Nations League. Overall, the midfielder has made four appearances for Barcelona this season.

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Deco demands greater squad depth

Regarding injuries, Deco also stressed the importance of having a squad packed with quality players to cope with the demands of modern football. 'When there aren't many players, we complain. If there are, we complain too. The last Champions League winner, PSG, has four fewer league games and always finishes strong. Today's football has four official matches after the World Cup with the national team. The demands are high. It's a matter of managing workloads, but you need 20 or 22 top-level players,' he said.

Deco then highlighted how a lack of squad depth could affect Barcelona's ability to compete across multiple competitions, suggesting that having more options might have helped them avoid missing out on last year's Copa del Rey final. 'With a deeper squad, I don't know if we would have missed last year's Copa del Rey final. Barca can't afford not to have top-level players. If we only have 14 or 15, we're short-handed to compete for La Liga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey. There might be some frustration now, but that's the way it is, bad luck,' he added.

Barcelona prepare for busy week at the top

Barcelona are preparing to host Villarreal on Sunday before travelling to face Sabah on Wednesday in the Champions League. Barca currently sit top of the La Liga table with 33 points, three clear of second-placed Real Madrid.