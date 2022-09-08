Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Will Premier League, Football League or WSL games be suspended?

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, bringing her historical 70-year reign to an end.

The monarch sat on the throne for some of the biggest moments in British footballing history, and was also an active participant in a host of memorable events.

From presenting England with their only ever World Cup in 1966, to paying tribute to the Lionesses in summer 2022 following their Euros victory, she left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Here is what her death means for football moving forward.

How will British football mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Almost every club in the British football pyramid posted a tribute to Elizabeth II when her death was announced on Thursday.

Newcastle United Women also took the decision not to live-tweet their game against Middlesbrough.

It is likely that further, more formalised tributes will be organised before, during and after games in the near future.

When Prince Philip died in 2021, Premier League players wore black armbands and there were two-minute silences before each game.

Will games be called off in the UK?

Arsenal's Europa League meeting with FC Zurich had already kicked off when the news was announced, and the game was concluded as scheduled. Manchester United and West Ham also released statements to confirm that their respective European games would be going ahead on Thursday night.

The EFL have announced that Friday's games - Burnley vs Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County - have been postponed as a "mark of respect". A decision on the rest of the weekend's fixtures will be announced on Friday morning.

Over in Scotland, Friday's meeting between Dundee and Cove Rangers has been called off too.

Following the death of the last monarch, King George VI, football matches went ahead the following weekend, although rugby and hockey games were suspended.

However, it has been widely reported that no professional football is expected to take place this weekend.

Will Champions League and international football be affected?

It is not yet certain how football outside of the UK will be affected by the news, but plenty of clubs paid tribute to Elizabeth on Thursday evening.

How will other sports mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

England Cricket have announced that Day 2 of their test match against South Africa will not take place on Friday, September 9.

It remains to be seen if other sports will follow suit.

Who will succeed Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II has been succeeded by her son, Charles, who took the throne immediately following her death.

Charles released the following statement after ascending to the throne: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The lyrics to the United Kingdom's national anthem, God Save the Queen, will be changed following Charles' ascension.

When is the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II?

The details of the Queen's funeral have not yet been confirmed. However, it is expected to take place on the 10th official day of mourning, Monday September 19, at Westminster Abbey.