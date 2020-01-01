De Bruyne not far from Ballon d'Or crown - Mamelodi Sundowns' Ngcongca on former teammate

The Brazilians defender witnessed the Manchester City midfielder rise to stardom from close as a teammate at Genk

defender Anele Ngcongca has backed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future, saying that the Belgian proved right his prediction that he would become a “world-beater.”

Having previously spent four seasons with De Bruyne at , Ngcongca had a first-hand account of the midfielder breaking into the Blue-White first team from the academy.

After predicting that the 28-year-old would one day become a world-class player, Ngcongca feels that the City man has lived up to expectations.

“The boy was such a menace to defenders,” Ngcongca told Far Post, before adding that he knew “a world-beater had been born because the boy just hated losing.

“I remember, after that game [2010/11 title decider against Standard Liege], telling a teammate that the boy would go far in his career and he has proven me right over the years.”

De Bruyne went on to join in 2012 but struggled for game time before a loan spell at and then a move to , where he claimed the 2014/15 Player of the Year.

“I never doubted his abilities even after Chelsea let him go. I knew he would bounce back and perhaps win the Ballon d’Or one day,” said Ngcongca.

“It’s no surprise he has been named Manchester City Player of the Year twice, in 2016 and 2018.

"He was such a skilful player and would pull a shibobo [nutmeg] in every game.

"I don’t recall a practice session that ended without him passing the ball between an opponent’s legs.

“What he’s doing now is nothing, I guess he has matured and is no longer fascinated by that.”

Barring injuries, De Bruyne has been a top performer in recent seasons at the top level although is yet to earn a top-10 Ballon d’Or place.

But Ngcongca believes that the midfielder is yet to dish out his best but is close to being named the world’s best player.

“He’s not too far from winning it [Ballon d’Or]. I actually think we’ve yet to see his best judging by what I witnessed when he joined the senior team at Genk,” Ngcongca continued.

De Bruyne himself has also said that he can win the Ballon d’Or, a view shared by his City coach Pep Guardiola.